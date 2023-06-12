News & Insights

Norway-Britain power cable to return to full capacity on Tuesday

June 12, 2023 — 05:15 am EDT

OSLO, June 12 (Reuters) - The subsea power cable connecting Norway and Britain will return to full capacity on Tuesday, after its was halved last week due a technical fault, Norwegian grid operator Statnett said on Monday.

The North Sea Link interconnector has a capacity of 1,400 megawatt.

The fault has now been fixed, Statnett said.

The cable connects southern Norway with Blyth in northern England and is operated by Statnett together with its British counterpart National Grid NG.L.

