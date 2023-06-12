Norway-Britain power cable to return to full capacity on Tuesday

OSLO, June 12 (Reuters) - The subsea power cable connecting Norway and Britain will return to full capacity on Tuesday, after its was halved last week due a technical fault, Norwegian grid operator Statnett said on Monday.

The North Sea Link interconnector has a capacity of 1,400 megawatt.

The fault has now been fixed, Statnett said.

The cable connects southern Norway with Blyth in northern England and is operated by Statnett together with its British counterpart National Grid NG.L.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.