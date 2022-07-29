Norway bond spreads to remain high, central bank says

OSLO, July 29 (Reuters) - Primary dealers of Norwegian government bonds and treasury bills can continue to set wider-than-normal price spreads, the central bank said on Friday.

Since June 29, Norges Bank has permitted the banks and brokers setting binding bid and ask prices in the interbank market to quote spreads that are up to twice as large as normal.

