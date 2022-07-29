Norway bond spreads to remain high amid volatile markets

Adds detail, background

OSLO, July 29 (Reuters) - Primary dealers of Norwegian government bonds and treasury bills can continue to set wider-than-normal price spreads, the central bank said on Friday, in a sign that market volatility remains high.

Since June 29, Norges Bank has permitted the banks and brokers setting binding bid and ask prices in the interbank market to quote spreads that are up to twice as large as normal. The provisions were extended until Aug. 5.

A central bank spokesperson on July 22 said wider spreads can be permitted for a limited period of time "in the event of turbulent market conditions".

Norges Bank did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment on Friday.

Inflation has soared this year in Norway and across the world, triggering large hikes in global interest rates, including by Norges Bank, and in many cases leading to sharp falls in the price of fixed-income instruments.

In normal times, the Norwegian bid-ask spreads cannot exceed five basis points for securities with more than one year to maturity, and 10 basis points for securities with less than 1 year to maturity, but these can now be up to twice as large.

