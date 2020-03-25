Norway banks should not be allowed to pay dividends for now, regulator says

Norwegian banks and insurers should not be allowed to pay dividends for the time being, the country's Financial Supervisory Authority said in a proposal to the finance ministry on Wednesday.

A final decision will be made by the ministry, the regulator added.

Banks could face significant losses due to the coronavirus outbreak, while insurers risk lower income due to a fall in interest rates and could also see a drop in asset values, the FSA said.

