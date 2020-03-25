Norway banks should not be allowed to pay dividends for now, regulator says

OSLO, March 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks and insurers should not be allowed to pay dividends for the time being, the country's Financial Supervisory Authority said in a proposal to the finance ministry on Wednesday.

A final decision will be made by the ministry, the regulator added.

Banks could face significant losses due to the coronavirus outbreak, while insurers risk lower income due to a fall in interest rates and could also see a drop in asset values, the FSA said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

