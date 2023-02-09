Norway bank DNB Q4 beats forecast, dividend jumps

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - DNB DNB.OL, Norway's largest bank, reported fourth-quarter profits far above expectations on Thursday as rising interest rates helped lift income, and said the Norwegian economy was resilient.

Net profit rose to 9.95 billion Norwegian crowns ($969.25 million) for the October-December quarter from 6.2 billion a year earlier, while analysts on average had expected 7.6 billion, according to a poll compiled by the bank.

It proposed a dividend of 12.50 crowns per share for 2022, compared to 9.75 crowns for the preceding year, while analysts' mean forecast was for 10.82 crowns.

"DNB is well equipped for supporting personal customers and businesses through uncertain times," the bank's Chief Executive Officer Kjerstin Braathen said in a statement.

($1 = 10.2657 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

