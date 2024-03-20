Norway awards first offshore wind tender to Sweden's Ingka, Japan's Parkwind

Adds quote, detail in paragraphs 3-4

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - The Ventyr group, owned by Japanese-backed Parkwind and Sweden's Ingka, won Norway's first offshore wind farm tender to build 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of capacity in the North Sea, the country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The government hopes the auction for the right to build bottom-fixed wind turbines in the North Sea will be the starting point for massive offshore power developments in the years leading up to 2040.

"This is a milestone for the government's offshore wind ambition," Energy Minister Terje Aasland told a press conference.

The descending-bids auction resulted in a subsidy for the winner of 1.15 crown ($0.1076) per kilowatt hour of electricity under a 15-year contract for difference (CfD) capped in advance at a total of 23 billion crowns.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.