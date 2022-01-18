Norway awards 53 new production licenses in APA 2021 round

OSLO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Norway awarded 53 new production licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf in the latest mature areas licensing round, the oil and energy ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 28 oil companies were offered stakes in the offshore licenses, including 5 licenses in the Arctic Barents Sea, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Nora Buli)

