EQNR

Norway awards 53 new production licenses in APA 2021 round

Contributor
Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NTB

Norway awarded 53 new production licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf in the latest mature areas licensing round, the oil and energy ministry said on Tuesday.

OSLO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Norway awarded 53 new production licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf in the latest mature areas licensing round, the oil and energy ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 28 oil companies were offered stakes in the offshore licenses, including 5 licenses in the Arctic Barents Sea, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Nora Buli)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More