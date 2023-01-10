EQNR

Norway awards 47 oil and gas exploration permits

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

January 10, 2023 — 07:37 am EST

Written by Nora Buli and Nerijus Adomaitis for Reuters ->

Adds quote, detail

SANDEFJORD, Norway, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Norway is awarding 47 new offshore oil and gas exploration permits in its latest mature areas licensing round, the energy minister said on Tuesday.

A total of 25 companies were offered stakes in the licences, including in two permits in the Arctic Barents Sea, the minister added.

"Today's award is an important contribution to ensuring that Norway remains a safe and predictable supplier of oil and gas to Europe," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland told an industry conference in Sandefjord in southern Norway.

The government thus remains committed to maintaining industrial activity on the Norwegian continental shelf, he said.

Norway last year overtook Russia as Europe's biggest gas supplier, after the latter cut off much of the gas on which Europe previously depended.

Norway's oil output is expected to rise by 6.9% this year while gas volumes are predicted to remain unchanged near record highs, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Monday.

(Reporting by Nora Buli and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.