Norway April oil, gas output decline

May 23, 2023 — 04:42 am EDT

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) - Norway's crude oil and gas output declined in April from the previous month, with gas output exceeding official forecast slightly, Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Tuesday.

Crude oil output edged lower to 1.81 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from 1.83 million bpd in March, slightly below a forecast of 1.82 million bpd, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in April fell to 340.2 million cubic metres (bcm) per day from 351.9 mcm a month ago, but was 1.6% higher than forecast, it added.

