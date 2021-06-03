Norway and Britain agree post-Brexit trade deal -media reports

Adds detail, ministry

OSLO, June 3 (Reuters) - Norway and Britain have reached an agreement on their post-Brexit trade relations, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK and news agency NTB said on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

The details of the deal, which must be approved by Norway's parliament, remain unknown but will be presented on Friday, both NRK and NTB reported.

A spokesman for Norway's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said he was not able to confirm the information.

Since Britain's departure from the European Union last year and a transition period that ended on Dec. 31, Britain and EU outsider Norway have relied on temporary trade arrangements.

