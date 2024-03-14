Norway aims to hit 2% NATO defence spending target this year

Adds detail, background from paragraph 5

OSLO, March 14 (Reuters) - Norway plans to raise defence spending to 2% of gross domestic product this year to help protect against an increased threat from "unpredictable" neighbour Russia, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Thursday.

Norway spent 1.57% of GDP on defence in 2022, according to NATO.

The prime minister on Thursday met with leaders of rival political parties in parliament to discuss long-term plans for the military, which are expected to be presented on April 5.

Norway had until now aimed to reach the NATO target of spending 2% of GDP on defence by 2026.

Stoere said the additional spending also sent a "a powerful signal from Norway" in the run-up to the NATO summit in mid-July that it will reach the spending goal in line with many other allies.

Neighbouring Denmark said on Wednesday it would boost its defence budget by $5.9 billion over the next five years to meet the NATO target next year instead of by 2030, which it had previously projected.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in February that 18 out of NATO's then 31 members, were expected to meet the target this year. Sweden has since become a NATO ally.

The focus on hitting the spending goal has been exacerbated by comments from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump earlier this year that, if re-elected, he would refuse to protect NATO members who did not spend enough on defence.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Nick Macfie)

