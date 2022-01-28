Norway added less than expected new power generation in 2021

OSLO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Norway's annual power generation capacity grew by 3.1 terawatt hours (TWh) last year, less than half of the 7.1 TWh growth in 2020 and below expectations because of pandemic-driven project delays, regulator NVE said on Friday.

Wind farms accounted for 1.7 TWh of the new capacity and hydropower for the remaining 1.4 TWh, with 2 TWh across both technologies installed in the fourth quarter alone, NVE data showed.

"We had expected some more capacity to be built," NVE's head of energy and permitting, Inga Nordberg, said in a statement, adding that several projects faced delays because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Norway and Sweden's joint electricity certificate subsidy scheme closed to new participants at the end of last year and was expected to have more capacity brought online, she added.

Total wind power generation now stands at 15.4 TWh, about 10% of total Norwegian electricity production, Nordberg added.

A further 2.2 TWh of wind and 1.3 TWh of hydropower generation capacity are under construction, NVE said.

Hydropower is Norway's dominant source of electricity supply at about 90%, followed by onshore wind at 7%, NVE figures show.

Grid operator Statnett has said 2021 total power generation was 157 TWh.

NVE has yet to publish total generation figures but has estimated it at 158 TWh, about 20 TWh more than domestic consumption, but demand is expected to rise faster than new capacity in the coming years.

At the same time, the surge in power prices has added fuel to political debate on how Norway can add new generation capacity.

With onshore wind power facing local opposition, Norway is set to offer its first offshore wind farm licences this year, though tender details have yet to be confirmed.

(Reporting by Nora Buli Editing by Victoria Klesty and David Goodman)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.