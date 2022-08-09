NortonLifeLock's (NASDAQ:NLOK) Dividend Will Be $0.125

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.125 per share on the 14th of September. This means the annual payment is 2.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

NortonLifeLock's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, NortonLifeLock's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 39.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:NLOK Historic Dividend August 9th 2022

NortonLifeLock's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.60 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.50. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.0% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that NortonLifeLock has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like NortonLifeLock's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think NortonLifeLock might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for NortonLifeLock you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

