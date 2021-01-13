NortonLifeLock Says 360 App Brings Cyber Safety To Android And IOS Devices

(RTTNews) - NortonLifeLock (NLOK) has unveiled the new Norton 360 app that allows its customers to access their device security, online privacy and identity features in a single, easy-to-use app. It is now available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that the new app provides, multi-layered protection for Android and iOS devices to help protect device against vulnerabilities and other online threats.

According to the company, Norton 360 app brings together features previously accessible through multiple Norton and LifeLock apps, making it easier for customers to access and manage their Cyber Safety tools from one portal.

Norton 360 app includes access to certain features, including Dark Web Monitoring, App Advisor for Google Play, Password Manager and others.

With select plans, users can browse, bank and shop with bank-grade encryption from Norton Secure VPN, which helps block cybercriminals from accessing personal information sent and received when connecting to home and public Wi-Fi, the company said.

Norton 360 app also provides access to Dark Web Monitoring, which continuously searches the dark web and private forums for personal information and notifies users should it be found.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.