NortonLifeLock Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) will host a conference call at 5:00 AM ET on May 14, 2020, to discuss its Q4 20 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at https://investor.nortonlifelock.com/investor-relations/events-calendar/

To Participate in the call, dial (877) 475-6198 or (970) 297-2372 and using conference ID 3595969.

A replay of the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID 3595969.

