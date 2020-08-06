NortonLifeLock Q1 21 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on August 6, 2020, to discuss Q1 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.nortonlifelock.com/investor-relations/events-calendar

To listen to the call, dial (970) 297-2372 and using conference ID 1625248.

For a replay call, dial (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID 1625248.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.