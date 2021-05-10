Markets
NLOK

NortonLifeLock Outlines Long-term Growth Strategy

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) outlined long-term growth strategy. The company's board has approved an incremental share repurchase authorization of $1.5 billion. Along with the current $274 million authorization remaining, the new authorization increases the total share repurchase remaining to about $1.8 billion. The authorization has no expiration date.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 and revenue growth of 8% to 10% for fiscal year 2022.

For Non-GAAP Long-Term Objectives 3-5 Years, the company expects earnings per share of about $3 and revenue growth of double-digits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLOK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular