NortonLifeLock Outlines Long-term Growth Strategy

(RTTNews) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) outlined long-term growth strategy. The company's board has approved an incremental share repurchase authorization of $1.5 billion. Along with the current $274 million authorization remaining, the new authorization increases the total share repurchase remaining to about $1.8 billion. The authorization has no expiration date.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 and revenue growth of 8% to 10% for fiscal year 2022.

For Non-GAAP Long-Term Objectives 3-5 Years, the company expects earnings per share of about $3 and revenue growth of double-digits.

