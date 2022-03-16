NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Unveils Identity Advisor Plus in UK

NortonLifeLock’s NLOK Cyber Safety brand, Norton, introduced Norton Identity Advisor Plus in the U.K. to protect victims from identity theft.

The newly launched solution comes with dedicated Identity Restoration Specialists who guide the theft victims through the process of resolving the identity theft issue. This might include merchants, credit card companies, financial institutions, collection agencies, government agencies and other third parties. The product features Social Media Monitoring and Dark Web Monitoring, highlighting the company’s expertise in delivering cyber identity protection. NortonLifeLock customers can register their personal information for monitoring in Norton Identity Advisor Plus’ dashboard.

Additionally, the company rolled out Norton 360 Advanced comprehensive plan in the U.K. It is a powerful device security tool offering online safety features like Secure Virtual Private Network, Dark Web Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring and Restoration Support. The plan provides powerful layers of protection for devices against cyberthreats, Password Manager, 200 gigabytes (“GB”), Personal Computer (“PC”) Cloud Backup and Parental Control. It can protect up to 10 PCs, Mac, smartphones and tablets.

NortonLifeLock launched several security solutions, such as Norton 360 for Gamers, which promotes cybersecurity in the gaming space, and Norton 360 with LifeLock for family, an all-in-one protection plan to help protect the entire family’s identities, devices and online privacy. The company has expanded its privacy offering by introducing Privacy Monitor Assistant that helps customers reclaim control over their personal information.

NortonLifeLock Inc. Price and Consensus

NortonLifeLock Inc. price-consensus-chart | NortonLifeLock Inc. Quote

The company has been witnessing solid adoption of its cybersecurity and information backup solutions owing to the surge in hacking events and data breaches globally. Per the IDC’s report, worldwide security spending is expected to reach $174.7 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 8.1% from 2020 to 2024. NortonLifeLock is poised to benefit from an increase in security spending by enterprises.

New capabilities are likely to drive innovation in NortonLifeLock’s product portfolio, as well as bolster user acquisition and engagement on its platform, thereby aiding the top line.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.