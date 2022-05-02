NortonLifeLock (NLOK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

NortonLifeLock NLOK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 5.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLOK’s revenues is pegged at $712.7 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 5.3%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 45 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 12.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.2%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NortonLifeLock Inc. price-eps-surprise | NortonLifeLock Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

NortonLifeLock’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the expansion of its Norton family of products, including Norton Utilities Ultimate and Norton AntiTrack, while offering a broad range of cyber safety products with new features.

Increased demand for cybersecurity and ID analytics solutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic-induced work-from-home and online-learning wave is likely to have favored the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Over the past couple of years, as more people are shifting online, the need for online privacy has been rising. Global workforces working remotely are logging into employers' networks, escalating the need for digital security. This trend is likely to have spurred demand for NortonLifeLock’s security products during the fiscal fourth quarter.

Further, expansion in the EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin American regions is likely to be a positive for NortonLifeLock this season. The growing number of client bookings supported by their retention and renewal rates are anticipated to have contributed to the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter top line. At the end of the fiscal third quarter, NortonLifeLock’s client retention rate was slightly above 85%, while bookings grew 11%.

The Norton antivirus maker’s sustained focus on growing partner channels and employee benefit programs is likely to have driven its performance in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NortonLifeLock this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

NortonLifeLock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Per our model, ProPhase Labs PRPH, Angion Biomedica ANGN and Analog Devices ADI have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

ProPhase Labs has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +22.08%. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 12. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 170.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRPH’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 69.6%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $24.3 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 59.2%.

Angion Biomedica is slated to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 16. The stock has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +15.7%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 47.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANGN’s quarterly loss is pegged at 44 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 53.2%. Its quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 231.4% year over year to $1.2 million.

Analog Devices has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.17%. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 18. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 37.7%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.86 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 72.3%.

