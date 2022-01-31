NortonLifeLock (NLOK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

NortonLifeLock NLOK is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 3.

For the third-quarter of fiscal 2022, the company projects non-GAAP revenues between $695 million and $705 million, indicating year-over-year growth in the range of 9-11%.

NortonLifeLock expects non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations in the range of 42 cents and 44 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 44 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 15.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.9%.

Factors to Note

NortonLifeLock’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the expansion of its Norton family of products including the newly released Norton Utilities Ultimate and Norton AntiTrack while offering a broad range of cyber safety products with new features.

Increased demand for cybersecurity and ID analytics solutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic-induced work-from-home and online-learning wave might have favored the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

For the past two years, as more and more people are shifting online, the need for online privacy is rising. Global workforces working remote are logging into employers' networks, hence escalating the need for digital security. This trend is likely to have spurred demand for NortonLifeLock’s security products during the fiscal third quarter.

NortonLifeLock Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NortonLifeLock Inc. price-eps-surprise | NortonLifeLock Inc. Quote

Besides, expansion in the EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin American regions is likely to be a positive for NortonLifeLock this season. Growing number of client bookings supported by their retention and renewal rates are anticipated to have contributed to the company’s fiscal third-quarter top line. At the end of the fiscal second quarter, NortonLifeLock’s client retention rate was 85% while bookings grew 7%.

The Norton antivirus maker’s sustained focus on growing partner channel and employee benefit programs is likely to have driven its performance in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NortonLifeLock this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

NortonLifeLock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Per our model, General Motors GM, Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Starbucks SBUX have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

General Motors has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +8.60%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 1. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 46.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter earnings of General Motors is pegged at $1.15 per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 40.4%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $29.22 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 22.1%.

AMD is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 1. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +3.47%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMD’s quarterly earnings is pegged at 75 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 44.2%. Its quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 39.4% year over year to $4.52 billion.

Starbucks has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.22%. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 1. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Starbucks’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 31.2%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $7.99 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 18.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.