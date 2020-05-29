NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.60, changing hands as high as $23.02 per share. NortonLifeLock Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NLOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NLOK's low point in its 52 week range is $15.12 per share, with $28.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.78. The NLOK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

