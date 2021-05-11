NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

NortonLifeLock’s NLOK fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings increased 54% from the year-ago quarter to 40 cents per share. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents.



Revenues of $677 million surpassed the consensus mark of $658 million and rose 11% year over year. This outperformance was mainly driven by impressive customer growth.

Quarter Details

Direct average revenue per user (ARPU) decreased 3% year over year to $9.10 per month. Continued stabilization of direct customer count was a positive.



The company’s direct customer count increased 2 million year over year during the fiscal fourth quarter, bringing the total count to 23 million.



In the reported quarter, gross profit climbed 10.8% year over year to $573 million. Moreover, gross margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) to 85.3%.



Operating income on a non-GAAP basis jumped 34% year over year to $342 million. Operating margin was 50.5%, up 900 bps.

Balance Sheet

As of Apr 2, 2021, NortonLifeLock had $933 million in cash and cash equivalents, down sequentially from $1.05 billion. Long-term debt was $3.29 billion, down slightly from the $3.54 billion witnessed in the previous quarter.



Net cash of $356 million was provided by operating activities in the fiscal fourth quarter, as compared to $293 million of cash used in operational activities in the previous quarter.



Notably, the company authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on Jun 23 to all shareholders of record as of Jun 09.



Moreover, an additional share repurchase of $1.5 billion was authorized by the company, along with the remaining $274 million remaining in the current authorization, increasing the total share repurchase remaining to approximately $1.8 billion.

Full-Year Highlights

For full-year fiscal 2021, revenues came in at $2.55 billion, up 2.4% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings of $1.44 per share grew 60% year over year.

Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, NortonLifeLock expects revenues between $680 million and $690 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 40 cents and 42 cents per share.



For fiscal 2022, the company projects 8-10% year-over-year growth.



Moreover, non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations are expected between $1.65 and $1.75 per share.

