NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

NortonLifeLock’s NLOK third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings increased 52% from the year-ago quarter to 38 cents per share. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%.



Revenues of $639 million also surpassed the consensus mark of $630 million and jumped 3% year over year. This outperformance was mainly driven by double-digit revenue growth by the company’s partner business. Strong demand, especially in Japan, for identity theft protection solutions such as dark web monitoring and ID advisor, was a positive.

Quarter Details



Direct average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 1.2% year over year to $9.10 per month. Continued stabilization of direct customer count was a positive. The company’s direct customer count increased 900,000 year over year during the fiscal third quarter, bringing the total count to 21 million.



In the reported quarter, gross profit climbed 7.2% year over year to $552 million. Moreover, gross margin expanded 310 basis points (bps) to 86.4%.



Operating income on a non-GAAP basis jumped 45.5% year over year to $326 million. Operating margin was 51%, up significantly from 36.2%.



Balance Sheet



As of Jan 1, 2021, NortonLifeLock had $1.05 billion in cash and cash equivalents, flat sequentially. Long-term debt was $3.54 billion, down slightly from the $3.56 billion witnessed in the previous quarter.



The company used cash of $293 million for operational activities.



Guidance



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, NortonLifeLock projects revenues between $655 million and $665 million.



Moreover, non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations are expected between 37 cents and 39 cents per share.



Outlook for the fourth quarter includes the partial impact of Avira acquisition.



