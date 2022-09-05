NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Avast Buyout Gets UK Regulator's Approval

NortonLifeLock NLOK is finally set to complete its much ambitious acquisition of the London-listed rival cyber security firm, Avast Plc, as Britain’s competition regulator gave its final nod for the merger. The American consumer cyber safety provider now expects to close the deal on Sep 12.

NortonLifeLock already received regulatory approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in November last year. The waiting period for a review of the transaction under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act expired on Nov 12, 2021.

Why Does Avast Buyout Make Sense for NortonLifeLock?

U.S.-based NortonLifeLock and U.K.-based Avast Plc reached a merger agreement on Aug 10, under which the former agreed to acquire the latter in a cash-and-stock deal worth $8.6 billion.

NortonLifeLock Inc. Price and Consensus

NortonLifeLock Inc. price-consensus-chart | NortonLifeLock Inc. Quote

The merger will combine two broad and complementary product portfolios, thereby helping NortonLifeLock become a global leader in the consumer security software market. Avast makes free and premium security software for desktops and mobile devices, while NLOK primarily deals with consumer cyber safety.

The acquisition of Avast will help NortonLifeLock enhance its product portfolio and customer base. The U.S.-cybersecurity firm believes that this combination will untie their complementary product portfolio strength for more than 500 million users.

The merger will strengthen geographical diversification and will likely help NortonLifeLock expand its presence in the Small Offices/Home Offices cyber security and very small businesses markets.

NLOK believes that the combination will be accretive to its top and bottom-line growth. It projects that the acquisition will drive double-digit growth in earnings per share within the first full year following the completion of the transaction and double-digit growth in revenues over the long run.

The acquisition is also anticipated to strengthen the financial profile of the combined entity through cost synergies, increased scale, long-term growth and strong cash flow generation. NortonLifeLock estimates that the merger will create approximately $280 million of annual cost synergies.

Last month, NortonLifeLock reported solid results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds, including inflationary pressure, supply-chain issues and the Russia-Ukraine war. The company’s first-quarter non-GAAP revenues increased 2% to $707 million, while non-GAAP earnings soared 7% to 45 cents per share.

