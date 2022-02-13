NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase NortonLifeLock's shares before the 18th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 16th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.50 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that NortonLifeLock has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $29.86. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see NortonLifeLock paying out a modest 31% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NasdaqGS:NLOK Historic Dividend February 13th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see NortonLifeLock has grown its earnings rapidly, up 34% a year for the past five years. NortonLifeLock is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. NortonLifeLock has seen its dividend decline 2.0% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see. NortonLifeLock is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Is NortonLifeLock worth buying for its dividend? It's great that NortonLifeLock is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. NortonLifeLock looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for NortonLifeLock (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

