NortonLifeLock Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $231 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $34 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, NortonLifeLock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $614 million from $617 million last year.

NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $167 Mln. vs. $109 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $614 Mln vs. $617 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.