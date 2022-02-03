Markets
NortonLifeLock Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $202 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $178 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NortonLifeLock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $260 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $702 million from $639 million last year.

NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $202 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $702 Mln vs. $639 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.73 to $1.75 Full year revenue guidance: $2,795 to $2,805 Mln

