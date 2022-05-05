Markets
NortonLifeLock Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $120 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NortonLifeLock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $271 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $716 million from $672 million last year.

NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $120 Mln. vs. $194 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.20 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q3): $716 Mln vs. $672 Mln last year.

