NortonLifeLock Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $2845 million, or $4.40 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NortonLifeLock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $159 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $618 million from $615 million last year.

NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $159 Mln. vs. $102 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $618 Mln vs. $615 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 - $0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $595 - $605 Mln

