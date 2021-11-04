NortonLifeLock Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $333 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $64 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NortonLifeLock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $255 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $692 million from $626 million last year.

NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $255 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $692 Mln vs. $626 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 to $0.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $695 to $705 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 to $1.75

