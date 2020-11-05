Markets
NortonLifeLock Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) released earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $64 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $785 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, NortonLifeLock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $215 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $626 million from $608 million last year.

NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $215 Mln. vs. $116 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q2): $626 Mln vs. $608 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 0.36 to $0.38 Next quarter revenue guidance: $625 to $635 mLN

