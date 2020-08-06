Markets
NortonLifeLock Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $118M, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $26 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, NortonLifeLock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188M or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $614M from $650M last year.

NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $188M. vs. $134M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q1): $614M vs. $650M last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.31 to $0.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $615 to $625 Mln

