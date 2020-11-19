NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NLOK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NLOK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.84, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLOK was $18.84, representing a -34.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.70 and a 24.6% increase over the 52 week low of $15.12.

NLOK is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM). NLOK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.06. Zacks Investment Research reports NLOK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 67.33%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLOK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLOK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLOK as a top-10 holding:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AUSF with an increase of 17.84% over the last 100 days. IHAK has the highest percent weighting of NLOK at 3.52%.

