NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NLOK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NLOK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.45, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLOK was $28.45, representing a -0.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.61 and a 58.23% increase over the 52 week low of $17.98.

NLOK is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). NLOK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93. Zacks Investment Research reports NLOK's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 21.8%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLOK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLOK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLOK as a top-10 holding:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 23.81% over the last 100 days. BUG has the highest percent weighting of NLOK at 5.76%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.