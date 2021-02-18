NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NLOK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NLOK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLOK was $21.15, representing a -13.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.40 and a 39.88% increase over the 52 week low of $15.12.

NLOK is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). NLOK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports NLOK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 70.67%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLOK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLOK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLOK as a top-10 holding:

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AUSF with an increase of 27.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NLOK at 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.