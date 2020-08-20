NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NLOK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NLOK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.69, the dividend yield is 2.2%.
The previous trading day's last sale of NLOK was $22.69, representing a -20.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.70 and a 50.07% increase over the 52 week low of $15.12.
NLOK is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). NLOK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.17. Zacks Investment Research reports NLOK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLOK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to NLOK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NLOK as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)
- ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
- First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC)
- Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS)
- SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO).
The top-performing ETF of this group is RNLC with an increase of 39.33% over the last 100 days. IHAK has the highest percent weighting of NLOK at 4.01%.
