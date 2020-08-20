NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NLOK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NLOK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.69, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NLOK was $22.69, representing a -20.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.70 and a 50.07% increase over the 52 week low of $15.12.

NLOK is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). NLOK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.17. Zacks Investment Research reports NLOK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NLOK Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NLOK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NLOK as a top-10 holding:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC)

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS)

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNLC with an increase of 39.33% over the last 100 days. IHAK has the highest percent weighting of NLOK at 4.01%.

