NortonLifeLock delays completion of deal for Avast

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O on Thursday delayed the expected completion date for its buyout of London-listed rival Avast Plc AVST.L to April 4, saying it was awaiting regulatory nods in the United Kingdom and Spain.

The cash-and-stock deal, valued at up to $8.6 billion when it was first announced in August last year, was earlier expected to close on Feb. 24.

NortonLifeLock's shares were down 2.1% in extended trading.

The takeover has attracted the scrutiny of Britain's competition regulator and the agency in January launched an investigation into whether the deal will reduce choice for customers in the country.

The regulator has set a deadline of March 16 for a preliminary decision.

