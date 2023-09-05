Norton Rose Fulbright global CEO steps down, leaves firm

By Sara Merken

Sept 5 (Reuters) - International law firm Norton Rose Fulbright said Tuesday that Gerry Pecht is stepping down from his role as global chief executive and as a partner after 43 years at the firm.

Pecht's retirement from the 3,000-lawyer firm is effective Tuesday. He took over as CEO in October 2020, succeeding Peter Martyr, who had been at the helm of the global firm for nearly two decades.

Norton Rose Fulbright said U.S. managing partner Jeff Cody and EMEA managing partner Peter Scott will jointly chair its global executive committee on an interim basis.

The firm said in a statement that Pecht had decided to leave but did not give a reason, and a firm spokesperson declined to provide additional information. Pecht, who is based in Houston, did not respond to a request for comment on his future plans.

"The firm wishes Gerry the very best in the next phase of his remarkable career," a firm spokesperson said in a statement.

Norton Rose Fulbright is a product of a 2013 merger between U.S. law firm Norton Rose and U.S. firm Fulbright & Jaworski. The firm went through a series of additional international combinations in 2017.

Pecht previously served as global head of dispute resolution and litigation at Norton Rose Fulbright before his election as chief executive.

