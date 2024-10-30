NorthWestern Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

Northwestern ( (NWE) ) has shared an announcement.

NorthWestern Energy reported strong third quarter 2024 financial results, with a significant increase in net income due to higher electric transmission revenues and tax benefits, despite challenges like mild weather and increased costs. The company revised its earnings guidance due to a delay in a Montana rate decision and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share. Key developments include the completion of the Yellowstone County Generating Station and ongoing regulatory reviews in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

Learn more about NWE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.