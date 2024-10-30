News & Insights

NorthWestern Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 30, 2024 — 01:26 pm EDT

Northwestern ( (NWE) ) has shared an announcement.

NorthWestern Energy reported strong third quarter 2024 financial results, with a significant increase in net income due to higher electric transmission revenues and tax benefits, despite challenges like mild weather and increased costs. The company revised its earnings guidance due to a delay in a Montana rate decision and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share. Key developments include the completion of the Yellowstone County Generating Station and ongoing regulatory reviews in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

