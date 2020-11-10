NorthWestern (NWE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.52, changing hands as high as $58.89 per share. NorthWestern Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NWE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NWE's low point in its 52 week range is $45.06 per share, with $80.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.37.

