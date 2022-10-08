NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on NorthWestern is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$262m ÷ (US$6.9b - US$386m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, NorthWestern has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Integrated Utilities industry average of 4.7%.

In the above chart we have measured NorthWestern's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NorthWestern.

So How Is NorthWestern's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for NorthWestern in recent years. The company has employed 31% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.0%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Our Take On NorthWestern's ROCE

In summary, NorthWestern has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 3.6% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing NorthWestern we've found 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While NorthWestern isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

