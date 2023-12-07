Northwestern Mutual Targeting Younger Generation With Model Portfolios

Northwestern Mutual is expanding its offering of professionally managed investment portfolios. The firm is launching a new category of model portfolios that are accessible to younger and less affluent investors.

The initiative is called the ‘Signature Portfolios Market Pathway’ and requires a minimum investment amount of $5,000. The intention is to create a ‘straightforward approach to investing’ through low cost, diversified and broad ETFs that provide exposure across Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management’s strategic asset classes. There are five types of model portfolios that are available that vary based on risk tolerance. Obviously, the larger goal for the firm is to provide opportunities for advisors to connect with a younger generation of investors who are ready to begin their financial planning journeys.

Northwestern Mutual is positioning itself to appeal to a younger generation and for the major transfer of wealth that is set to take place over the next couple of generations. The company’s average age for an advisor is 39, while it’s 57 through the industry. Currently, it’s the 5th largest independent broker-dealer in terms of revenue, has more than 6,700 advisors, and counts more than $250 billion in assets.

Finsum: Northwestern Mutual is launching a new initiative which lowers the investment threshold to $5,000 to access the company’s model portfolios.

bonds

ETFs

fixed income

model portfolios

