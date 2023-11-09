Northwestern law professor sues school, claims age discrimination

By Karen Sloan

Nov 9 (Reuters) - A longtime Northwestern law professor has sued the university for age discrimination, alleging his salary is lower than faculty colleagues with significantly fewer years of teaching experience.

Philip Postlewaite, 78, filed his lawsuit in a Chicago federal court on Tuesday, claiming that he has been awarded “substantially” lower increases to his base pay than have less experienced faculty colleagues since 2013 when he declined a buyout offer.

He began teaching tax law at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 1981 and created its Tax LL.M. program in 2002, of which he is the director, according to his complaint.

Postlewaite said in his complaint that his base salary this year was $7,000 below the law school's median of $289,224 and $55,000 below the top 25% of salaries, which was $337,256. Those figures were obtained from Northwestern, the complaint said.

A Northwestern University spokesperson on Thursday said the university does not comment on pending litigation. Postlewaite did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Postlewaite filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Illinois Department of Human Rights in February and obtained a right to sue in August. The EEOC complaint claims that Postlewaite brought up his pay concerns with law dean Hari Osofsky in March 2022 but that she “did not see a basis for adjustment,” to his salary after a review.

“I believe instead of compensating me and other long-term older faculty members who have remained productive and dedicated, the law school uses its money to recruit and retain younger professors,” Postlewaite wrote in his EEOC complaint.

Read more:

Idaho law school settles discrimination case with professor for $750,000

Law professor sues University of Colorado over discrimination claims

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.