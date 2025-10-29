NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $38.20 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $46.80 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.40 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $387.00 million from $345.20 million last year.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.20 Mln. vs. $46.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $387.00 Mln vs. $345.20 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.53 - $3.65

