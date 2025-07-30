NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) revealed earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $21.20 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $31.70 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.10 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $342.70 million from $319.90 million last year.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.20 Mln. vs. $31.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $342.70 Mln vs. $319.90 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.