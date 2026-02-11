NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. Announces Decline In Full Year Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) reported a profit for full year that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $181.10 million, or $2.94 per share. This compares with $224.10 million, or $3.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $220.10 million or $3.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $1.611 billion from $1.514 billion last year.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $181.10 Mln. vs. $224.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.94 vs. $3.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.611 Bln vs. $1.514 Bln last year.

