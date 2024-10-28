News & Insights

NorthWestern Energy cuts FY24 EPS view to $3.32-$3.47, consensus $3.45

October 28, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Previous view $3.42-$3.62. The revised guidance comes in light of the delay in interim rate relief in the Montana rate review. The revised 2024 midpoint of approximately $3.40 represents a 4% increase off 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.27. “We are also affirming our long-term (5 year) diluted earnings per share growth guidance of 4% to 6% from a 2022 base year of $3.18 diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis,” the company said. “We expect rate base growth of 4% to 6%. Our current capital investment program is sized to provide for no equity issuances. Future generation capacity additions or other strategic opportunities may require equity financing.”

Read More on NWE:

