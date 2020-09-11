NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NWE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NWE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.98, the dividend yield is 4.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWE was $50.98, representing a -36.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.52 and a 13.14% increase over the 52 week low of $45.06.

NWE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). NWE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.03. Zacks Investment Research reports NWE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.05%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWE Dividend History page.

