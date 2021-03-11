NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NWE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWE was $62.2, representing a -15.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.75 and a 38.04% increase over the 52 week low of $45.06.

NWE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). NWE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.07. Zacks Investment Research reports NWE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.48%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NWE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.