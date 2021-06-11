NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NWE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.85, the dividend yield is 3.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NWE was $64.85, representing a -8.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.80 and a 36.73% increase over the 52 week low of $47.43.

NWE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Exelon Corporation (EXC). NWE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.31. Zacks Investment Research reports NWE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.98%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

